‘My Name is Pedro’ puts spotlight on Bronx educator

NEW YORK — The documentary film, “My Name is Pedro,” explores what public education meant to South Bronx Latino Maverik educator, Pedro Santana, and what he meant to public education.

“My Name is Pedro” is a profound story of how one person actualized learning and positive change in children, adults, environments and communities through an “impact” ripple effect strategy that he has effortlessly perfected.

The film is also an essential and timely reminder of the importance of great educators that exist within the infrastructure of our country’s public education system.

Director Lillian LaSalle spoke to PIX11 about the film and why she decided to highlight the Bronx teacher.

Watch the trailer:

