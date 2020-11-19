Musician Joshua Radin talks North Shore Animal League’s Virtual Celebration of Rescue

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONG ISLAND — Singer-songwriter Joshua Radin told the PIX11 Morning News all about performing at North Shore Animal League America’s Virtual Celebration of Rescue event happening Thursday night and how he got involved with the no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization.

Bonus: PIX11 Morning News anchor Dan Mannarino will be co-hosting the virtual event.

Find out more and buy your tickets for the virtual star-studded event for animals: