‘Momnibus’ bill: Addressing the racial disparities in Black maternal health

NEW YORK — The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the racial disparities in health care that have impacted communities of color.

However, there is one specific area where Black women face the most risk: maternal health.

In New York City, Black women are 12 times more likely than white women to die of pregnancy related causes, according to the Department of Health.

Nationwide, the CDC said Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy complications than white women.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are taking action to address these inequities with the “Momnibus Act of 2021”.

OB-GYN Dr. Kameelah Phillips, founder of Calla Women’s Health, spoke to PIX11 News to discuss what areas should be prioritized in the bill and what advice she has for women of color who are pregnant.

