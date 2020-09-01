Mom hula hoops for exercise during pandemic, becomes neighborhood sensation

by: Tracy Chevrier

The coronavirus pandemic has left many feeling sedentary, but one mom from Maryland decided to get off the couch, grab her hula hoop and go for a walk.

The decision has made Diana Miller a neighborhood sensation.

Miller chatted with the PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday about why she started hula hooping through her neighborhood and how she’s inspired her community and friends to follow in her footsteps.

