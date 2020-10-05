Misty Copeland talks inspirational new book ‘Bunheads’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — If you’re looking for a way to inspire your child to find the courage to try something new, what better way than with a new children’s book.

Best-selling author and ballerina Misty Copeland came out with a new book “Bunheads,” which looks into the life of a young girl who discovers her love for dance and overcomes different challenges.

Copeland spoke to PIX11 about how she hopes to give the next generation an authentic voice and lens on what it’s like to be a dancer.

She also offers advice and gives tips to children who are looking to try new things.

Purchase “Bunheads” on Amazon or wherever books are sold.