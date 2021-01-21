Meet the stars of Lifetime’s ‘Salt-N-Pepa’ biopic on the iconic hip-hop group

Ahead of the premiere of Lifetime’s new “Salt-N-Pepa” biopic about the iconic female hip-hop group, meet the two stars of the television film.

Laila Odom, who plays Sandra “Pepa” Denton, told PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about stepping into the shoes of a living music legend. Plus, what it was like filming the movie with veteran director Mario Van Peebles.

Then, actress GG Townson, who plays Cheryl “Salt” James, revealed which music performance was the hardest to nail and film for the three-hour TV movie.

Plus, what she thinks her late grandfather and 1960s music star, Ronald Townson, would say about her rising career today.

“Salt-N-Pepa” premieres on Lifetime Saturday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m., followed by a documentary and interview special with the legendary ladies, hosted by Loni Love.

Actress GG Townson talks playing Salt in ‘Salt-N-Pepa’ biopic on Lifetime