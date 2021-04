NEW YORK — Batwoman isn’t new to Gotham City, but there is a new face donning the mask for the second season of the hit CW series.

Actress Javicia Leslie chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about what it was like stepping into the Batwoman suit for the hit CW show in which she replaces Ruby Rose as the titular superhero.

Plus, what it means for her to be playing the franchise’s first Black Batwoman.

The “Batwoman” season 2 premiere is Sunday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. on PIX11 or your local CW station.