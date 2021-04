NEW JERSEY — When NYC restaurants closed up shop amid the pandemic, gourmet chef Lisa Rutigliano was forced to make a pivot.

The cook ended up swapping savory for sweet and started making in-demand cakes and desserts, but they’re healthier.

Rutigliano, now known as the “Cake Mule,” and her sister teamed up to “mule” her vegan and gluten-free cakes and sweets across New Jersey.

Check out her creations on the Cake Mule Instagram and place an order on CakeMule.com.