Meet Joel Oulette, star of The CW’s new supernatural series ‘Trickster’

PIX11 Morning News

by: , Marcia Parris

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Meet the star of The CW’s new supernatural thriller, “Trickster.”

Actor Joel Oulette stars as the resilient and adaptable Jarde, a teen who doesn’t let his chaotic home life get in the way of what needs to be done.

Oulette chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about the Canadian-based show and what viewers can expect.

“Trickster” is an Indigenous story, written by an Indigenous woman, co-created by an Indigenous woman and starring Indigenous people.

“Trickster” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on PIX11.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss