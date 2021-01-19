Meet Joel Oulette, star of The CW’s new supernatural series ‘Trickster’

NEW YORK — Meet the star of The CW’s new supernatural thriller, “Trickster.”

Actor Joel Oulette stars as the resilient and adaptable Jarde, a teen who doesn’t let his chaotic home life get in the way of what needs to be done.

Oulette chatted with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe about the Canadian-based show and what viewers can expect.

“Trickster” is an Indigenous story, written by an Indigenous woman, co-created by an Indigenous woman and starring Indigenous people.

“Trickster” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on PIX11.