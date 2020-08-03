Meet Beyoncé’s Bronx designer

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

In the days since its release, Beyoncé’s “Black Is King” has been praised for its breathtaking scenery, soundtrack and costume design. One of those designs came from the hands of one of New York’s Very Own.

Beyoncé had some Bronx flavor sprinkled in her visual album.

Bronx native Jerome Lamaar got the call to create some wearable art for “Queen B” .

Lamaar created a wearable art piece featured in the video for “Already.” The elaborate blue headdress and bodice included Swavaroski crystals, mother of pearl and other semi-precious stones hand sewn onto Nigerian lace material.

Lamaar said it was an honor to work on this latest project with Beyoncé and says this project shifted his perspective about being a Black designer in the fashion industry.

More of his work can be scene below:

https://www.instagram.com/jeromelamaar/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/531jerome/?hl=en

