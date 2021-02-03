Meal prepping tips from registered dietitian and nutritionist

NEW YORK — Ever feel like you spend most of your evening after work planning and cooking dinner, then cleaning up?

Things could be simpler by following a meal-prepping method that works around your schedule.

Registered dietitian and and nutritionist Stefani Sassos shared some tips and tricks to meal prepping with the PIX11 Morning News that could save you time and stress.

Plus, Sassos explained the benefits of meal prepping, including weight loss and sticking to a diet or starting a new healthy, balanced lifestyle.

Good Housekeeping is releasing their book, “Good Housekeeping Easy Meal Prep: The Ultimate Playbook for Make-Ahead Meals,” on March 2.