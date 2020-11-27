Meadowlands YMCA steps up to distribute meal kits amid pandemic financial crisis

NEW JERSEY — Since the pandemic hit the tri-state area in March, the Meadowlands YMCA has started a meal distribution program that aims to fight food insecurity for as long as it can.

Meadowlands YMCA President and CEO David Kisselback said so far they have handed out over 670,000 meal kits to families in the area of Bergen, Hudson, Essex and Passaic counties.

The meal kits include protein, fresh produce, dairy and more nutritional goodies.

The Meadowlands YMCA holds a distribution event every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

