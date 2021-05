This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — She’s been lost, she’s been taken and now she’s surviving a zombie apocalypse.

Actress and producer Maggie Grace spoke to PIX11 News about her character in “Fear the Walking Dead,” Althea.

She also fills us what to expect during season six as well as her Halloween plans.