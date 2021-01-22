Luke Thompson, Luke Newton talk being a ‘Bridgerton’ and season 2

NEW YORK — It’s the latest gossip from the ton, “Bridgerton” will officially return for a second season. Lady Whistledown announced Thursday that Lord Anthony Bridgerton will dominate the next social season.

With the Bridgerton family expected to return to the spotlight, Ojinika Obiekwe chats with Luke Thompson and Luke Newton, who play the younger Bridgerton brothers. They discuss the character development of Benedict and Colin and how well they know each other off-camera.

“Bridgerton” is streaming now on Netflix. The cast will return to production for its second season this spring.