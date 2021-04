J.M. Hirsch makes low-calorie cocktails — Some of you may be participating in “dry January” but for those who are still imbibing, why not cut the calories in your drink.

Today our friend J.M. Hirsch, the editorial director from Milk Street, is going to show us how to make a low-calorie coconut margarita and a low-calorie smoked old fashioned.

To find more drink recipes from J.M. pick up his book “Shake, Strain, Done.”