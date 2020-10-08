Local teen kart racer Chloe Chambers breaks world record in video that goes viral

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The next big name in racing might be coming from right here in New York! 16 year old Chloe Chambers made headlines last month when she broke the Guinness World Record for fastest vehicle slalom.The Hudson Valley teen did it behind the wheel of a Porsche 718 Spyder. Video of her record-breaking accomplishment went viral.

Chloe started racing at age 7 and has racked up multiple wins and championships ever since.She is also a brand ambassador for Shift Up Now , and organization that supports women and girls in motor sports.

PIX11’s Marysol Castro talked with Chloe and her parents about her breaking the record and her goal to become a professional race car driver.

You can keep track of Chloe’s racing career on her Instagram and Facebook pages.

