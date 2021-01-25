Leah Remini talks hosting new game show ‘People Puzzler’

NEW YORK — Leah Remini is a New York-born, California-raised force of nature.

The actress ruled on “The King of Queens” for nine seasons and then went “old school,” all before a “Second Act.”

With the release of her 2015 New York Times best-selling book, she took on Hollywood and Scientology.

Now, she’s added game show host to her resume.

Remini spoke to PIX11 about what it has been like being a game show host for the show “People Puzzler” and what she loves most about it.

Catch Remini and “People Puzzler” on the Game Show Network and airs Monday through Friday.