Law professor weighs in on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Pres. Donald Trump announced his nominee for the Supreme Court over the weekend. Now, Amy Coney Barrett is on the fast track to getting appointed.

If she does, she would be the president’s third U.S. Supreme Court pick.

CUNY law professor Natalie Gomez Velez spoke to PIX11 to discuss the nomination and the New York Times report regarding the president’s taxes.

