Latest beauty and skincare trends to get us through the winter season

NEW YORK — People may be buying and wearing less makeup during the pandemic, but the skincare industry is booming.

Beauty Guru Milly Almodovar always follows the latest trends and shares a few picks to help us get through the winter season.

Overnight beauty products:



Olay Cleansing & Renewing Body Wash with Retinol $7.99

Olay Nighttime Rinse-Off Body Conditioner With Retinol $5.99 Retinol is the gold standard in skincare and it is one of the few ingredients that is proven to work on skin.Experts added the high-end skincare ingredient retinol to these two products, and they work overnight to moisturize to improve skin three times better than the leading body wash, transforming your skin to look vibrant and radiant.Ever since I elevated my shower routine to include Olay Body, it’s been so much easier to feel fearless in my skin. The supercharged ingredients keep me glowing no matter what life throws at me.



Natural products:



Each & Every Natural Deodorant ($15) Each & Every is a gender-neutral, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty brand making body care products from natural ingredients that work. Consisting of clean, simple ingredients and 100% natural essential oils, Each & Every’s products are made with no parabens, no synthetic fragrances, and no gluten. Each ingredient is hand-selected and validated by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) for safety–so you never have to worry about what you’re putting on your body. The results are worry-free products that enable each and every person to feel good about what they use on their body, without compromise.

($15) Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Overnight Serum $72 Clean, vegan 2.5% Bio-Retinol + Retinol serum with breakthrough scientific technology encapsulating the vitamin in Evening Primrose to assure stability and to avoid toxic chemicals. Skin-rescuing technologies to help keep your skin looking and acting youthful while you sleep. This serum glides on smoothly and leaves skin feeling hydrated. Eco-Values: Made With Certified Organic Ingredients to protect humans, animals, and the planet.



Cerave:



Cerave Hydrating Cream To Foam Cleanser $13.49 A rich Cream that transforms into a lathering foam to gently, yet efficiently cleanse and remove dirt, oil and makeup from the skin, without disrupting the skin barrier or leaving skin feeling dry. It’s non comedogenic, contains amino acids, and hyaluronic acid.



Leave-in conditioner:



Rhyme & Reason Quench & Curl Leave-In Conditione r $8.99 92%+ naturally derived and made with a rich, curl-loving blend of nut butters and oils, essential minerals and ceramides that anchor roots and hydrate, for longer-lasting curl definition and bounce. All packaged in our eco-friendly 100% recycled bottle and cap.



Products that protect against mask-irritation:



UNTAMED HUMANS Mask Relief Mist ($7.99) An all-natural, portable mist that provides all day relief by replenishing skin’s protective barrier and cleansing pores with an antibacterial mist. This mist is created with a perfect mix of ingredients to stop maskne at the source. Ingredients include Organic Witch Hazel, Organic Willow Bark Extract, Aloe Leaf Juice and Tea Tree Extract, Customize your spray by choosing from 2 scent options: Herbal (Lavender and Rosemary), Natural/Unscented. This easy-to-use spray is small enough to carry in your purse or pocket.

($7.99)