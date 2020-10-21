La Borinqueña and “Poder Latinx” team up for U.S. Latinx voter turnout campaign

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

New York — Across the country, Latinos will play a major role in the upcoming election.Over the last 20 years, the Latinx voting bloc has been the fastest growing group of eligible voters across the country. Now there’s a new campaign to encourage the Latinx voter turnout across the U.S. It features everyone’s favorite Puerto Rican superhero, La Borinqueña, along with some added star power.PIX11’s Marysol Castro talked with graphic novelist Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez about the campaign.

To learn more about the campaign, you can visit the La Borinqueña website by clicking here