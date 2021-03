NEW YORK — It’s a “holidate” with singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth.

The award-winning powerhouse is hosting Food Network’s “Candy Land” and is also spreading holiday cheer in the Netflix film “Holidate.”

If 2020 hasn’t worn you out, Chenoweth has been hard at work, creating content to entertain us. From music to movies and a new cooking show, she has gifts for everyone this holiday season and shares it all with PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe.