Keeping friendships healthy amid the pandemic

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — While COVID-19 has played a huge impact on the health of the nation, stress from the pandemic has also caused people to turn away from their social lives, forcing loved ones to reevaluate the importance of friendships as a whole.

Science journalist and author of “Friendship: The Evolution Biology and Extraordinary Power of Life’s Fundamental Bond” Lydia Denworth spoke to PIX11 and shared ways to handle the relationships in our lives and why keeping friendships are important at this time.