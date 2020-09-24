Keeping friendships healthy amid the pandemic

PIX11 Morning News

by: , , Barbara Prempeh

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — While COVID-19 has played a huge impact on the health of the nation, stress from the pandemic has also caused people to turn away from their social lives, forcing loved ones to reevaluate the importance of friendships as a whole.

Science journalist and author of “Friendship: The Evolution Biology and Extraordinary Power of Life’s Fundamental Bond” Lydia Denworth spoke to PIX11 and shared ways to handle the relationships in our lives and why keeping friendships are important at this time.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Jon Cryer dishes on season 6 of ‘Supergirl,' charity work

Man kills mother of child, her 2 daughters in BK triple murder-suicide

Gorgeous Tuesday during a mostly warm, quiet week

New Yorkers 16 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine

Man kills mother of child, 2 other female victims in apparent murder-suicide in Brooklyn

COVID curfews lifted -- but not for bars and restaurants

Vigil held for delivery worker killed for electric bike

Pop-up vaccination sites grow in NYC

Mayor says school closure rules may change