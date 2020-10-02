Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru brings ‘live’ dinosaurs to NJ’s MetLife Stadium, LI’s Point Lookout

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The nation’s best touring-dinosaur exhibit is transforming outdoor parking lots in our area into interactive drive-thru experiences featuring over 70 moving, life-like dinosaurs.

The Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru experience has seen over 500,000 cars and 1 million people in attendance since launching the national tour in mid-July. Although the drive-thru experience means visitors will stay safe inside their vehicle, you’ll still need to avoid the swinging tail of the 80 foot-long Spinosaurus.

The drive-thru experience is the only place to encounter some of the largest dinosaurs to ever roam the earth, and some of the eeriest marine creatures to ever lurk the ocean`s depths, from the safety of your family vehicle. This includes a 50 foot-long Megalodon!

Guests will be among the first in the nation to go on a quest using an online audio tour, leading them throughout the thrilling dinosaur safari.

For $49 per vehicle (8 people or less), your dino crew can time-travel and enjoy about an hour-long ride back in time.

The Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru experience will be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Point Lookout Town Beach in Hemptead, Long Island, from Oct. 2 through Oct. 11.

Hurry because tickets have already sold out at other cities!