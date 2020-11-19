Jonathan Bennett on Hallmark’s first movie with LGBTQ leads, ‘The Christmas House’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — If you don’t watch a Hallmark holiday movie marathon in December, is it even the holidays?

It’s time to add another movie to your lineup.

“The Christmas House” airs on The Hallmark Channel on Sunday.

It’s about two grown sons who have been summoned home for the holidays by their parents who are having trouble in their marriage.

Jonathan Bennett portrays an openly gay lead role in a Hallmark movie, which he discussed was meaningful to be part of.

Catch “The Christmas House” on The Hallmark Channel on Nov. 22.