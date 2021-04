NEW YORK — Wakko Warner has become an iconic character through the Steven Spielberg-produced ‘90s cartoon “Animaniacs.”

The man behind the legendary voice Jess Harnell spoke to PIX11 about his new endeavor and what it’s been like to be named one of the top 10 voice actors in the business.

He also discusses what it was like playing a character like Wacko.

Harnell just announced the return of his band, Rock Sugar.