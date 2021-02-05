Jemele Hill talks sports and race relations, gives Super Bowl prediction

NEW YORK — What a difference a year makes! Super Bowl LIV had a packed stadium in Miami with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s sizzling halftime performance.

Come Sunday on Super Bowl LV, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Kansas City Chiefs in a stadium with only 25,000 fans due to COVID-19.

Given everything we’ve been through this past year with the pandemic, protests and a volatile presidential election, the game takes on a whole new meaning.

Sports Journalist Jemele Hill offered insight on the weight of this year’s big game.

