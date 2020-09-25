Jasmine Cephas Jones talks Emmy win

NEW YORK — Jasmine Cephas Jones just nabbed an Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her role in “#FreeRayshawn” on Quibi.

The show went in with three nominations and came away with two.

Cephas Jones spoke to PIX11’s Oji about the short film and what it’s like making history with her dad as the first father-daughter duo to win Emmy Awards in the same year.

