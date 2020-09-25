Jasmine Cephas Jones talks Emmy win

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Jasmine Cephas Jones just nabbed an Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her role in “#FreeRayshawn” on Quibi.

The show went in with three nominations and came away with two.

Cephas Jones spoke to PIX11’s Oji about the short film and what it’s like making history with her dad as the first father-daughter duo to win Emmy Awards in the same year.