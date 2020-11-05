Infinity’s Song: Sibling band goes from subway performers to artists under Jay-Z’s label

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A band of five siblings is reminding us that “Everything’s Gonna’ Be Alright.”

That’s the name of their new song.

They are a five-sibling family vocal group from New Jersey who went from playing in Central Park and the New York City subway to being signed by Jay-Z.

Abraham, Victory, Angel, Israel and Momo Boyd, otherwise known as “Infinity’s Song,” spoke to PIX11 about how they were discovered and what message they have for anyone who has a dream similar to theirs.