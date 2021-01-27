Immigration reform battle: What a judge’s block on Biden’s deportation moratorium means for local cases

NEW YORK — A federal judge in Texas has blocked President Joe Biden’s moratorium on deportations, which went into effect last week.

There are several high-profile cases in our area which can be directly impacted by this ruling, including the case of Javier Castillo Maradiaga, who’s currently being detained by ICE agents.

One of the attorneys representing Maradiaga and the executive director of Unlocal Terry Lawson discussed how the decision from a Texas federal judge impacts his case in New York.

She also weighed in on how many other cases could be impacted by this ruling and what options the Biden administration has.