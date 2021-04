This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Actor Ian Ziering told PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe all about his transformation into the Blue Devil for the CW’s new horror series “Swamp Thing.”

Plus, the star of the original “Beverly Hills 90210” reflects on the iconic series as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.