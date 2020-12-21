I wanna know: The Cutlers explain why the general public is fascinated with crime

NEW YORK — Each week, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino will introduce a surprise expert guest to answer a question posed by another anchor.

This week’s question is from Vanessa Freeman: Why does the general population have such a fascination with true crime?

So who were the surprise guests this week?

Judges Dana and Keith Cutler of “The Couples Court” explained why people are so fascinated with crime and the court system and shared one of their craziest stories while in the courtroom.

Catch “Couples Court” on PIX11.