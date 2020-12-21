I wanna know: The Cutlers explain why the general public is fascinated with crime

PIX11 Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Each week, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino will introduce a surprise expert guest to answer a question posed by another anchor.

This week’s question is from Vanessa Freeman: Why does the general population have such a fascination with true crime?

So who were the surprise guests this week?

Judges Dana and Keith Cutler of “The Couples Court” explained why people are so fascinated with crime and the court system and shared one of their craziest stories while in the courtroom.

Catch “Couples Court” on PIX11.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

There could be a spring Sunday washout

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants