I wanna know: Tamar Braxton explains if singing is a gift or can it be taught

NEW YORK — Each week, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino will introduce a surprise expert guest to answer a question posed by another anchor.

This week’s question was: Is singing talent a natural gift, or can someone be taught to sing?

The latest guest to surprise the PIX11 Morning Show hosts for Dan Mannarino’s weekly “I Wanna Know” segment was Tamar Braxton, award-winning vocalist and star of the hit series “Braxton Family Values” and more.

Braxton also told us about her new podcast, “Under Construction with Tamar Braxton” where she has some very real, in-depth conversations about mental health, self improvement and more.