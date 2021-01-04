I wanna know: Marcus Lemonis explains the best way to invest money

NEW YORK — Each week, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino will introduce a surprise expert guest to answer a question posed by another anchor.

This week’s question is from Ben Aaron: What’s the best way to invest my money?

So who was the surprise guest this week?

Business expert and TV personality Marcus Lemonis spoke with the PIX11 Morning News about running a small business, especially during the pandemic. Plus, Lemonis told us all about his new CNBC series “Streets of Dreams,” exploring the stories of unique businesses that define America’s most iconic streets.