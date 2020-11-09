I wanna know: Ginger Zee explains how rainbows get their colors

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino invites a surprise expert guest each week to answer a question posed by either viewers or one of the PIX11 Morning News anchors

This week’s question, asked by Betty Nguyen, was: “How do rainbows get their colors?”

So who was the surprise guest to speak on this sensitive subject?

ABC’s Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee, who also happens to be the wife of PIX11’s Ben Aaron.

Ginger broke down the science behind why our eyes see all the beautiful colors of the rainbow at once.

Plus, she shared a fun project you can do at home with the kids to explain the weather phenomenon.