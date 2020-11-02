I wanna know: Dr. Drew talks dealing with in-laws, ‘The Masked Singer’ and more

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Each week, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino will introduce a surprise expert guest to answer a question posed by one of the other anchors.

This week’s question was from Ben Aaron and was about how someone should deal with relatives and friends of their partner that he is not particularly fond of.

So who was the surprise guest to speak on this sensitive subject?

Longtime TV personality and hot Dr. Drew Pinsky joined the PIX11 Morning News team on Monday to answer the burning question.

Plus, Dr. Drew spoke about his time in costume on the hit singing series “The Masked Singer.”