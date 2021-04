NEW YORK — Each week, PIX11 anchor Dan Mannarino will introduce a surprise expert guest to answer a question posed by another anchor.

This week’s question is from Marysol Castro: Is it acceptable to wear sneakers to work?

So who was the surprise guest this week?

Clinton Kelly, former “What Not to Wear” co-host and current host of HGTV’s new show “Self-Made Mansions,” joined the PIX11 News to discuss appropriate workplace attire and more.