I wanna know: Cardinal Dolan talks keeping the faith during a tough year

NEW YORK CITY — Each week PIX11’s Dan Mannarino invites on a surprise guest to answer his co-anchors burning questions in his new “I Wanna Know” segment.

This week Cardinal Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, joined the PIX11 Morning News to answer questions about faith and religion.

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic and other hardships the world has faced in 2020, Dolan spoke about ways to remain faithful when things seem bad for no reason.

Plus, Dolan explained why it may often seem like religions are at odds when it comes to dating or marrying outside your faith.