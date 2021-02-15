Hunter McGrady talks BodCon 2021, fighting fat shaming and building confidence

NEW YORK — Hunter McGrady is a model, activist, entrepreneur and a trailblazer.

In 2017, she was featured in Sports Illustrated’s annual swimsuit edition — the magazine’s curviest model ever.

She has since graced the pages of the iconic issue ever since, with 2020 marking her fourth appearance.

McGrady has made a career of promoting the Body Confidence Movement and fighting against fat shaming and bullying.

She’s tackling the topic at the upcoming BodCon 2021, the first ever virtual conference on body confidence.

McGrady spoke to PIX11 News’ Marysol Castro about the event, what she’ll be talking about and her fashion line “All Worthy.”

BodCon2021 takes place on Feb. 21. For more information, click here.