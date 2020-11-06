This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — Many couples planning weddings for 2020 had the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on their plans. But if that’s you, you may want to rethink before cancelling.

Some couples have actually decided to take advantage of this strange time, sticking to their plans and saving money with a smaller, intimate ceremony instead.

The PIX11 Morning News spoke with Cindy Zuniga-Sanchez, a New York City woman who just tied the knot herself at a smaller cost, right in Manhattan’s Central Park.

Zuniga-Sanchez, founder of Zero-Based Budget, shared some of her tips for budgeting for a wedding, especially during the pandemic.