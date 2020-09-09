How to save money on your Internet bill

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Between working from home and kids learning remotely, chances are you’re using the Internet a lot more during the pandemic.

Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Daniel Howley showed PIX11’s Marysol Castro some easy ways to save money on your digital service bills.

Howley said the Internet speed determines how much you pay, so knowing how much you need can help you decide the plan you should ask for.

Head to Speedtest.net to find out the current speed of your connection.