Celebrating Rosh Hashanah: How to make Marysol Castro’s famous kugel

NEW YORK — Did you know one of Marysol Castro’s favorite holidays is the Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah?

Since she can’t celebrate with family this year, she’s sharing her recipe for her famous noodle kugel.

Ingredients



12 oz. extra-wide egg noodles

2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more

½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, plus more for pan

8 large eggs

½ cup sugar

1 lb. full-fat cottage cheese

1 lb. full-fat sour cream

2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

Directions



Preheat oven to 350°

Cook 12 oz. extra-wide egg noodles in a large pot of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until al dente, about 4–5 minutes.

Butter a 13×9 baking dish.

Make the creamy sauce:

Cut 1 stick butter into a few big pieces and transfer to a small heatproof bowl.

Microwave until butter is melted, about 1 minute.

Let cool slightly.

Whisk 8 large eggs and ½ cup sugar in a large bowl until sugar is dissolved and eggs are frothy, 1–2 minutes.

Add 1 lb. full-fat cottage cheese, 1 lb. full-fat sour cream, 2 tsp. vanilla extract, 1 tsp. ground cinnamon, and remaining 2 tsp. salt to egg mixture.

and remaining 2 tsp. salt to egg mixture. Whisk vigorously to combine.

Pour in melted butter and whisk again to combine.

Add hot noodles to bowl and toss to coat with a spoon or spatula.

Transfer noodle mixture to prepared baking dish, tipping dish to evenly distribute.

For a really crispy top, pull a few noodles to the surface so that they’re poking out over the sauce.

Bake kugel, rotating pan halfway through, until custard has souffléed, top is browned, and noodles on the surface are crispy, 50–55 minutes.

Let cool at least 20 minutes before slicing.