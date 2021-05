NEW YORK — Social media is more than just a place to post pictures and garner “likes,” it can be a marketing tool for businesses and people looking to boost their brand.

Jessica Zweig, the CEO of Simply Be. Agency, is an expert on building brands online.

Zweig chats with PIX11’s Marysol Castro about her new book, “Be: A No-Bullsh*t Guide to Increasing Your Self Worth and Net Worth by Simply Being Yourself.”