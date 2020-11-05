‘Hotdoggers’: Life behind the wheel of an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Giant 27-foot hot dogs have been criss-crossing the highways of America for decades.

Of course, we’re talking about the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

The first one came out in 1936, and it’s evolved over the years, becoming ne of the most successful branding tools for the Chicago-based meat company.

Drivers of the famous Wienermobiles are appropriately called “Hotdoggers” and getting that gig is a tough task.

Hotdogger Molly Swindall, the driver of one of the six Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles, spoke to PIX11 about what it’s like touring the country.

