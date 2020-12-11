‘Honeyzoomers’ web series puts 2020 spin on the classic sitcom

NEW YORK CITY — Playwright and New York City native Charles Messina told PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe all about his new web series “The Honeyzoomers,” a 2020 take on the classic sitcoms of the past.

It’s being called the first series about the pandemic, shot during the pandemic, and done in a classic sitcom style.

Original “Honeymooners” cast member Joyce Randolph even recently spoke to Messina on the phone and gave her encouragement and blessing to his web series.

Find out more and watch episodes at TheHoneyzoomers.com right now.