‘Honeyzoomers’ web series puts 2020 spin on the classic sitcom

PIX11 Morning News

by: , Marcia Parris

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY — Playwright and New York City native Charles Messina told PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe all about his new web series “The Honeyzoomers,” a 2020 take on the classic sitcoms of the past.

It’s being called the first series about the pandemic, shot during the pandemic, and done in a classic sitcom style.

Original “Honeymooners” cast member Joyce Randolph even recently spoke to Messina on the phone and gave her encouragement and blessing to his web series.

Find out more and watch episodes at TheHoneyzoomers.com right now.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Get your body ready for Spring

Queens borough president talks rise in anti-Asian hate crime, Cuomo allegations, vaccine distribution

Tips to boost your mood and inspire happiness

Heavy rain Thursday before sun returns Friday, through the weekend

Up and down temps ahead for tri-state

Bias not ruled out in Atlanta spa shootings

Much needed rain is on the way

Atlanta shooting suspect says he targeted massage parlors because of sex addiction

Waka Flocka Flame, Tammy Rivera talk new music, season 2 of 'Waka and Tammy: What the Flocka'