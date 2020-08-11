Homelessness in the era of COVID-19

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York City has seen the highest number of homeless people of any big city across the country, and those numbers have been steadily increasing since the start of the COVID-19 crisis in March.

In a recent interview, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the NYPD is doing the best they can in the wake of recent budget cuts, which dissolved their homeless outreach division.

The Coalition for the Homeless called the city’s response a pandemic pandemonium and it seems to get worse.

Giselle Routhier, policy director for the coalition, spoke to PIX11 about how the organization assists in homeless outreach and what else needs to be done.

