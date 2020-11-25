Holidays, stress and your sex life

PIX11 Morning News

by: Tracy Chevrier

Posted: / Updated:

Raise your hand if you’ve been feeling stressed out the last few months? Due to the pandemic women are shouldering the bulk of the burden. Between work, childcare, and running a home many are finding it hard to cope but today Dr. Jennifer Berman is here to help ease your stress and show us the signs we need to pay attention to if we’re losing that loving feeling.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Israel Houghton talks new album 'Feels Like Home, Volume One'

Laurieann Gibson talks new book and working with music's biggest stars

What can be done to stop women from leaving the workforce?

NYC apartments: Viral broker Cash Jordan takes you inside the best rentals

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'

Chilly Tuesday with strong, biting winds and sunny skies

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs

COVID-19 in NYC: One year later