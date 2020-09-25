Hispanic Heritage Month: The politics of hair

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A new show made its debut for Hispanic Heritage Month.

It’s centered around the politics of hair in the Latino community.

The show is actually based on a book, “Bad Hair Doesn’t Exist,” which was written by a mom wanting to instill pride in her own daughters.

Sulma Arzu Brown spoke to PIX11 to share her journey.

