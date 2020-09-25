Hispanic Heritage Month: The politics of hair

PIX11 Morning News

by: , Veronica Rosario

NEW YORK — A new show made its debut for Hispanic Heritage Month.

It’s centered around the politics of hair in the Latino community.

The show is actually based on a book, “Bad Hair Doesn’t Exist,” which was written by a mom wanting to instill pride in her own daughters.

Sulma Arzu Brown spoke to PIX11 to share her journey.

