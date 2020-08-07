Hip Hop Film Festival showcases artists this weekend

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — New York is a global phenomenon, and it’s the focus of a film festival taking place this weekend.

The Fifth Annual Hip Hop Film Festival returns for “Four Days of Fresh,” featuring film screenings, virtual DJ battles, master classes known as Master Cyphers, and more.

The festival takes place from Thursday, Aug. 6, to Sunday, Aug. 9.

The event highlights local filmmakers.

Festival founder CR Capers spoke to PIX11 and gave a preview of the films.