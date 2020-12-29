Hilaria Baldwin responds to Spanish heritage appropriation claims

NEW YORK — Hilaria Baldwin, podcaster and wife of actor Alec Baldwin, has responded to claims she misled the public about her Spanish heritage.

Baldwin claims she was born in Boston but was partly raised in Spain. However, her management’s biography of her says she was born on the Spanish island of Mallorca. She also previously claimed in an interview that she did not move to the United States until she was 19 to attend university in New York.

DailyMailTV Senior News Correspondent Alicia Quarles joined the PIX11 Morning News Tuesday to discuss the controversy.

