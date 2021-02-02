‘Good Bones’ star Mina Starsiak Hawk talks new children’s book, renovating homes during pandemic

Mina Starsiak Hawk may be the star of HGTV’s hit home-renovation series “Good Bones,” but now she’s trying her hand at children’s books.

The mom and business owner told the PIX11 Morning News all about her new children’s book, “Built Together,” and its important message for kids and families.

Plus, the HGTV star opened up about working with her mom, as well as renovating homes and filming their hit show during the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out Starsiak Hawk’s new book here on Amazon. The sixth season of HGTV’s “Good Bones” will premiere in summer 2021.